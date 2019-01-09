Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills have a decision to make about DE Shaq Lawson‘s fifth-year option.

The Dolphins were a lot worse than their 7-9 record suggests. All seven of their wins were one-score games. Eight of their nine losses were by double-digit margins.

Patriots QB Tom Brady’s passer rating dropped from 102.8 to 97.7 when the league average increased from 86.9 to 92.9.

The Jets knew before they interviewed Kliff Kingsbury that he was planning to take the Cardinals job.

Someone who watched Sunday’s game with Ray Lewis says that Lewis wanted the Ravens to bench Lamar Jackson for Joe Flacco.

Here’s a look back at the Bengals’ Super Bowl team 30 years ago.

Expect the Browns to spend some money to improve their offensive tackle situation.

The Steelers haven’t fired a coach since Chuck Noll’s predecessor.

Texans QB Brandon Weeden wants to remain Deshaun Watson‘s backup.

Colts DB Kenny Moore has surprised even himself with how well he’s playing.

The Jaguars need Taven Bryan to take a step forward in his second season because he’ll be called upon to replace Malik Jackson on the defensive line.

The Titans are in need of a new offensive coordinator.

If John Elway doesn’t get the head-coaching decision right this time, he might not get to make the decision next time.

Expect some snow on Saturday in Kansas City.

Said Patriots coach Bill Belichick of the Chargers’ defense, “I’m sure they’ll play Tom Brady differently than they played Lamar Jackson, like anybody would. But their scheme is still pretty fundamentally their scheme, and they’ve had so much success with it.”

Raiders QB Derek Carr topped 4,000 passing yards for the first time in his career.

The Cowboys expect to have plenty of fans in Los Angeles on Saturday.

PETA is angry at Odell Beckham.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz knows he must do better against the Saints.

London Fletcher is among the new inductees in the College Football Hall of Fame.

This review of the Packers’ 2018 season calls TE Jimmy Graham “an enormous disappointment.”

The Bears signed 10 players to futures contracts.

Lions RT Rick Wagner has not lived up to the big contract that G.M. Bob Quinn gave him.

The Vikings’ running backs had a tough year.

A new sitcom is loosely based on the high school career of Falcons QB Matt Ryan.

Panthers defensive line coach Sam Mills III will be a head coach in the East-West Shrine Game.

The Saints are thrilled with the work of their 70-year-old special teams coach Mike Westhoff.

Here’s a look at Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians’ staff.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury needs to be ready for team President Michael Bidwill to be involved in every football decision.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo says he’s happy with his progress in rehabbing his torn ACL.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says this season was more fun for him personally.