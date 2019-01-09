Where are the Dolphins leaning?

Getty Images

With three jobs filled, three others likely down to two candidates each, and two AFC East jobs seemingly still wide(r) open, the Miami vacancy hasn’t gotten much attention.

So where will owner Stephen Ross go?

The Dolphins have interviewed Patriots linebackers coach (and de facto defensive coordinator) Brian Flores, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Cowboys defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator (and de facto defensive coordinator) Kris Richard, and Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

There’s one name that continues to loom over the process: Ravens coach John Harbaugh. There’s a lingering belief that Ross will eventually throw his hands in the air and give Baltimore whatever it wants in order to get Harbaugh.

So what would it take? Some have suggested that the Ravens want two first-round picks. That’s a high price to pay. Considering what Harbaugh could do for the Dolphins or any other team, it could be draft picks (and, in turn, money) well spent.