Where are the Dolphins leaning?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 9, 2019, 11:21 AM EST
With three jobs filled, three others likely down to two candidates each, and two AFC East jobs seemingly still wide(r) open, the Miami vacancy hasn’t gotten much attention.

So where will owner Stephen Ross go?

The Dolphins have interviewed Patriots linebackers coach (and de facto defensive coordinator) Brian Flores, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Cowboys defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator (and de facto defensive coordinator) Kris Richard, and Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

There’s one name that continues to loom over the process: Ravens coach John Harbaugh. There’s a lingering belief that Ross will eventually throw his hands in the air and give Baltimore whatever it wants in order to get Harbaugh.

So what would it take? Some have suggested that the Ravens want two first-round picks. That’s a high price to pay. Considering what Harbaugh could do for the Dolphins or any other team, it could be draft picks (and, in turn, money) well spent.

7 responses to “Where are the Dolphins leaning?

  2. Just dont take Kris Richard please. He is our DC next year. You can have Scott Linehan and Moore our qb coach, In Fact We will Pay You to take them both!

  3. Please Miami…. waste 2 1st round pick to get him!!!
    Says every fan of every other AFC EAST team!!!!
    & PLEASE KEEP RYAN T as your QB too!!!
    Maybe Harbaugh can bring JUMP BALL JOE along with him!!! LOL

  4. With all the holes in our roster we can’t afford two first round picks especially with our need to draft a QB. I would give up this year’s only. The QB class of 2020 is more talented and our won/loss record in 2019 is not going to be pretty. Sign Bridgewater and still draft a QB but with a middle round pick then use the 2020 #1 on another QB. One of these centuries we will actually find a long term QB.

  5. The Dolphins are leaning towards going through this whole process in another 3 years. Typical Dolphins cycle for coaches…..exceed expectations in year one and playoff birth. Year two when fans become optimistic they go .500. Year three fans are still somewhat optimistic and disappointed once again just to return for another firing and hiring.

  6. The ONLY Coach that you would trade Draft picks for now and not feel stupid about it later is Belichick. For everyone else, a college coach is just as likely or more likely to succeed.

  7. Dolphins should do whatever it takes to land Harbaugh. He’s head over heels better than all the other candidates in the field.

