All the Dolphins options are still on the table

The Bengals exist in their own category sometimes, so it’s easy to shrug when they are among the slowest to get something done.

But with the other remaining head coaching vacancy, the Dolphins will at least get to claim that they got their first choice — such that every team doesn’t say that anyway.

With the rest of the league in a rush, the Dolphins have one interview left (with special teams coach Darren Rizzi), along with the four they’ve already interviewed involved in the playoffs (Brian Flores, Eric Bieniemy, Dennis Allen, and Kris Richard).

As noted by Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the Browns and Packers had interest in Flores before going with Freddie Kitchens and Matt LaFleur, respectively, and the Buccaneers met with Bieniemy and Richard before hiring Bruce Arians.

The Bengals also talked to Bieniemy, though most people expect them to hire one of the guys they already know (Hue Jackson or Vance Joseph, or both).

Now the Dolphins only have to wait for the season of their top target to end, which could be this weekend or another three weeks from now.