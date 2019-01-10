Amari Cooper: I know Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib “in and out”

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said that wide receiver Amari Cooper is “starting to talk a little bit more” than he did in his first weeks after joining the team in a trade with the Raiders.

One of the topics that Cooper will be covering in conversations this week is how the Rams cornerbacks like to play. Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib joined the Rams this year in trades with the Chiefs and Broncos, respectively, and Cooper faced both players several times when all three called the AFC West home.

“I’ve played against those guys twice a year, both of them. I know them in and out,” Cooper said, via the team’s website. “I know how they play, and I’m able to tell my teammates, the quarterback their tendencies.”

Cooper and Talib likely have some insights about facing Cooper as a result of those matchups and the side that learned their lessons the best could have an edge on Saturday night.