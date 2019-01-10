Amari Cooper: I know Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib “in and out”

Posted by Josh Alper on January 10, 2019, 11:43 AM EST
Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said that wide receiver Amari Cooper is “starting to talk a little bit more” than he did in his first weeks after joining the team in a trade with the Raiders.

One of the topics that Cooper will be covering in conversations this week is how the Rams cornerbacks like to play. Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib joined the Rams this year in trades with the Chiefs and Broncos, respectively, and Cooper faced both players several times when all three called the AFC West home.

“I’ve played against those guys twice a year, both of them. I know them in and out,” Cooper said, via the team’s website. “I know how they play, and I’m able to tell my teammates, the quarterback their tendencies.”

Cooper and Talib likely have some insights about facing Cooper as a result of those matchups and the side that learned their lessons the best could have an edge on Saturday night.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Amari Cooper: I know Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib “in and out”

  3. I don’t doubt that Cooper will be a factor, but what other receiver do the Cowboys have? Beasley is questionable at best, so who’s next? Tavon Austin? If so, the game will get ugly fast for the Cowboys. It will take A LOT more than Zeke and Cooper to beat the Rams…

  5. Whom ever wins the turnover battle will win the game. The Cowboys can and will and always does control the clock with long time eating drives. Dak can not turn the ball over. Our defense is tough fierce hard hitting and talented.

    This should be a great game, all the Experts everywhere even at “Espn Expert Picks” are picking the Rams. Im not sure why?
    Rams coming out flat, Rams do not have home field advantage, Cowboys coming in with a playoff win and momentum, Cowboys have a top defense, Rams cant stop the run (see Zeke) NFL leading rusher Again, Dak is very accurate on the run passing the ball (see him moving away from their stud DT) IF Martin is having issues with him. … Seriously We stopped the Champs TWICE this year, we stopped Brees and the Saints, and we just beat Seattle in the playoffs.
    I think that we are being disrespected, .. and you know what happens when they do that!

  6. That they’re both overrated. One’s a crybaby and the other is just a bully that resorts to fighting when he gets beat.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!