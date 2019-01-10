A’s may let Kyler Murray attend the Scouting Combine

Getty Images

It’s good to have choices. Until you have to make a choice.

For Kyler Murray, the clock is ticking. And the deadline isn’t declaring for the draft by January 15; it’s showing up for the Scouting Combine.

Maybe it’s even later than that. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Oakland A’s are considering allowing Murray to attend the Scouting Combine, a move that would require the approval of Major League Baseball. Which implies that the A’s aren’t ready to draw a line in the sand in late February, presumably hopeful that he’ll realize at some point during the pre-draft process that baseball is his better career choice. (And maybe after several dehumanizing days in Indianapolis, he’ll indeed reach that conclusion.)

At some point, thought, Murray will need to make it clear that football is his choice. No one will risk a first-round pick on a chance that he’ll choose not to play football.

And that may be the genius of Oakland’s approach. By not issuing an ultimatum, Murray may try to keep a foot in both boats as long as he can, long enough to suppress his NFL draft value to the point that he’s drafted so low that he decides to stick with baseball.

Regardless of his final choice, here’s hoping he doesn’t choose to try to play both. This isn’t 1990, and Kyler Murray isn’t Bo Jackson or Deion Sanders. He’s a quarterback, at a time when playing pro quarterback can’t be a hobby or a second job but a 24/7/52/365/525600 obsession.

So Murray needs to make a decision. And the A’s are trying to make it as hard as they can, by creating the impression that they’re going easy on the guy to whom they’ve already committed $4.66 million.