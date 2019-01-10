Bengals appear to be hiring from outside

Getty Images

The Bengals may not be an inside job, after all.

As PFT mentioned this morning, Mike Silver of the NFL Network said multiple existing Bengals assistants are being let go today, being told the next coach has replacements for them in mind.

That’s a solid indication that the next coach is not already on staff.

Among the many interviewed by the Bengals were three of their own, as Hue Jackson, Bill Lazor, and Darrin Simmons each got to interview for the job.

Former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph has worked there in the past, as he spent two years working on Marvin Lewis’ staff (2014-15).

Their other candidates were Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor and passing game coordinator Shane Waldron, and Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken.