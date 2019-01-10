Bruce Arians expects to win quickly: “I’m not about rebuilding”

Getty Images

New Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians does not think he’s taking over a long rebuilding effort.

The 66-year-old Arians said today that he wants to win right away, and he thinks he has the talent to win right away in Tampa Bay.

“I think we have the core here to win quickly,” he said. “I’m not about rebuilding. I’m about reloading.”

Arians said he believes in quarterback Jameis Winston and that he can build an offense around what Winston does well.

“People want to know what’s your system? You’re system is your players,” Arians said. “It’s his team.”

Arians said he thinks the Buccaneers are in better shape right now than the Cardinals were when Arians arrived in 2013. Arians went 10-6 in his first year in Arizona, 11-5 in his second and 13-3 in his third, so if Arians has a better team right now than he had then, the Bucs should be ready to end their 11-year playoff drought.