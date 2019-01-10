Byron Leftwich will call offensive plays for Buccaneers

Getty Images

It hasn’t taken long for new Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians to start putting together his staff for the 2019 season and one of the hires will be former Cardinals offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

Leftwich opened the year as the team’s quarterbacks coach and got promoted last season when Arizona fired Mike McCoy. Leftwich joined the Cardinals staff in Arians’ final year as the team’s head coach and will retain one of his biggest post-promotion responsibilities in Tampa.

Arians said on The Rich Eisen Show Wednesday that Leftwich will call the team’s offensive plays. Arians, who called plays as head coach for the Cardinals, said he expects to have a big hand in putting together the offense, but that he’s “very comfortable” with putting the playbook in Leftwich’s hands.

Arians also said during that interview that the team is going to build the “whole thing” around quarterback Jameis Winston and the calls that Winston’s asked to execute will play a role in how successful that approach turns out to be.