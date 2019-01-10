Cardinals interviewing Ben McAdoo

Getty Images

Kliff Kingsbury may have someone to talk about hair product with soon.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, the Cardinals rookie head coach is interviewing former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo for a spot on his staff.

McAdoo had some success as a coordinator before being promoted a rung beyond what he appeared capable of handling.

After a solid rookie season as the Giants head coach (11-5), he was fired after a 2-10 start to his second season, as the team spiraled into dysfunction over (among other things) the handling of quarterback Eli Manning, and both McAdoo and General Manager Jerry Reese were fired.

The Cardinals have already said they want to pair Kingsbury with a veteran defensive coordinator to get back to a 3-4 scheme, and surrounding him with guys who know the league (and the pitfalls of first-time head coaches) can only help as he transitions from the college game.