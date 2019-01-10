Case Keenum is the Broncos’ quarterback “right now,” Fangio says

Getty Images

The Broncos don’t necessarily need to upgrade at quarterback, but they do need their current quarterback to play his best.

That’s the word from new head coach Vic Fangio, who said he believes Case Keenum is capable of playing very well. In fact, Keenum has played very well against Fangio’s defense.

“Right now Case Keenum is our quarterback,” Fangio said. “I’ve had the good fortune — or misfortune, since I’m standing here good fortune — of seeing him at his best in his career when he played for Minnesota last year, being in our division at the time. So I know what he’s capable of and we’re going to try to get that out of him.”

Fangio said he does not know who the offensive coordinator will be trying to get the best out of Keenum, but he acknowledged that he’s interested in bringing back former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak as the offensive coordinator. If Kubiak can get Keenum to play the way he did in Minnesota, that would be great news. If not, the Broncos may need a better quarterback.