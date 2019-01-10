Chiefs still without Eric Berry, but Sammy Watkins practices again

Getty Images

Chiefs safety Eric Berry didn’t practice Thursday, but that’s not necessarily unusual. The news was much better about wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

Via Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star, Berry was held out of practice again Thursday.

Coach Andy Reid said Berry was “day by day, same thing it’s been throughout the year.”

The Chiefs have gotten used to not having Berry around much this year. He played in parts of two regular season games because of a persistent heel problem, and went through a limited workout Tuesday before being held out the last two days.

Watkins hasn’t played since a foot injury in Week 11, but he’s at least practiced on a limited basis each of the last three days. That would seem to be a good sign heading into Saturday’s divisional round game against the Colts.