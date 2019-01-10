Clelin Ferrell leaving Clemson to enter NFL draft

Getty Images

Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell is the latest Tiger to announce his departure.

Three days after winning the national championship, Ferrell announced he will enter the NFL draft. He is expected to be one of the top players selected.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, another first-round prospect, cornerback Trayvon Mullen and linebacker Tre Lamar also will leave Clemson early. The NCAA suspended Lawrence for the College Football Playoff after he tested positive for a banned substance in December.

Ferrell announced on social media he will “continue to chase his dream” after leading the Tigers with 19.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks this season.

The redshirt junior won the Ted Hendricks Award as the best defensive end in the country in 2018. He was ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a consensus All-American.