Cole Beasley, Blake Jarwin are questionable

Getty Images

The Cowboys could play the Rams short-handed on offense.

Tight end Blake Jarwin and receiver Cole Beasley both received questionable designations with high-ankle sprains. Beasley played 31 of 75 offensive snaps Saturday, gutting it out.

Tavon Austin, who played only nine snaps against the Seahawks, likely will see more action whether Beasley plays or not.

Rookie Dalton Schultz and Rico Gathers are the only other tight ends on the team’s roster, with receiver Noah Brown a likely candidate as a third tight end.

Starting left guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (ankle) also is questionable after missing last week’s game. He was limited in practice all week.

Rookie Connor Williams would replace Su’a-Filo.

Starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins (illness/ankle) and safety Darian Thompson (groin) are the Cowboys’ other players with questionable designations.

Defensive lineman David Irving, who hasn’t played since Week Seven because of a high-ankle sprain, is out.