Dallas is first playoff team without a starter over 30 in 31 years

Posted by Charean Williams on January 10, 2019, 2:51 PM EST
The Cowboys ended the regular season with the second-youngest roster at 26 years, two weeks. Only the Browns, at 25 years, 10 months, were younger, according to the Cowboys’ public relations staff.

That hasn’t stopped the Cowboys from winning the NFC East title and a wild-card playoff game.

“Very young but very experienced,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “A lot of the guys that are two or three years in have played all two or three years that they’ve been in the league. That gives you a lot of experience and a lot of great experience especially all the close games we’ve had over a couple years that serves us well. But just that youth also benefits us, having it, coming out here this late in the year and have practices like we had with the energy, the focus, it’s all going to pay off.”

The Cowboys have only two players over the age of 30: Linebacker Sean Lee, who played only four snaps last weekend, is 32; long snapper Louis-Philippe Ladouceur is 37.

That means all 22 of the Cowboys’ starters are under the age of 30. That prompted a great question posed by Bobby Belt of NFL Network on Twitter: When was the last time a playoff team had all 22 starters under the age of 30?

The Elias Sports Bureau answered PFT‘s query: The last team with no starters over the age of 30 in a playoff game was the Saints on Jan. 3, 1988.

Only the good win young.

“We’re a young team. We’re having a lot of fun, though,” Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said. “These guys are one, two, three, four years in the league. Some of these guys, first time they’ve been in the playoffs. Some of them, second time, all that. We’re just having a blast with a young group. Very hungry. We’ve got a fairly veteran group up front; guys that have been around. They’re not old guys yet, but they’ve been around. We’ve got a good mix of real young and semi-young. We’re not a team that has those old veterans. We miss the old guys that used to be around here, but these young guys, they’re playing hard and it’s fun to coach them.”

  2. This is why Kris Richard will not leave! To much young talent and playing on the worlds biggest stage always in the spotlight and will be winning many championships with this core. Jason built it the right way and we have Tons of cap space to keep all of them! Dynasty Part 2! Coming baby!

  5. Let me clear things up for you haters. The point is, this team isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Players get better with experience. And if they have the second youngest roster competing to play in the title game, that bodes well for the future. As Terrell Owens would say, get ‘cha popcorn ready.

    How ’bout them Cowboys!?!

  7. @ BrassBallsDougP,

    So what your saying is that most of their current players could barely walk/talk the last time the Cowboys were actually a contender?

    Why does the time line matter so much to haters? The fact the Eagles are in it now has nothing to do with last year. Every year is a new year, with new players, new personnel, etc. The Eagles are lucky to be in it at all this season, but they are, and last year affords them nothing. By your standards, they have ZERO SB wins to their credit before last year, so your point is?…….

    The Cowboys are where they are today, but if you want to look at the past, there is a legacy of 5 SB wins that they can point to.

    But you stay classy, bro…..

  8. Too bad there’s the Salary Cap, that over a short period of time the Cowboys will lose
    a lot of there players to free agency. Salary Cap = Mediocrity at least for most teams.

  10. It’s truly satisfying to see the Cowboys exceed all the haters expectations week after week after week after week. The Ram’s dwindling offense against the Cowboy’s tenacious defense. I like the Cowboy’s chances!!

  11. This fan of the World Champion Philadelphia Eagles remains unconcerned with Dallas.
    Zeke is a phenomenal young talent. However he has 2 years left, at best, to play at a high leve,l based on his overuse.
    Dak is an average QB who will turn the ball over when the pressure is on. Just sit back and watch it happen this week.

