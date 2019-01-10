Eric Berry, Sammy Watkins and Spencer Ware listed as questionable

Getty Images

Safety Eric Berry didn’t practice the last two days, but the Chiefs aren’t ruling him out of Saturday afternoon’s game against the Colts.

Berry has been listed as questionable to play due to the heel injury that’s left him on the sideline for most of the year. Berry missed the first 13 games of the season and then sat out on the final Sunday of the regular season as a result of the injury.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid intimated that Berry is day-to-day earlier on Thursday, but it certainly doesn’t look as if he’s likely to play this weekend.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins and running back Spencer Ware are also listed as questionable. Watkins missed six of the final seven games of the year with a foot injury, but was able to practice every day this week. Ware also practiced each day as he tries to return from a hamstring injury.

Linebacker Dorian O'Daniel rounds out the injury report. He’s listed as doubtful due to calf and ankle issues.