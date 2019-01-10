Eric DeCosta takes over as Ravens G.M. on Friday

AP

Friday will bring a major changing of the guard to the Ravens franchise.

Ozzie Newsome wrapped up his final season as the team’s General Manager with last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers and the team announced on Thursday that the formal transition of power to Eric DeCosta will take place on January 11.

Newsome was named the G.M. in 2002 and has worked for the franchise since they began playing in Baltimore in 1996. Newsome played for the Browns and was in their front office from 1991 until former owner Art Modell moved the team. The team’s announcement includes word that Newsome will remain in a “significant role” with the organization.

DeCosta has also worked for the Ravens since 1996 and he rebuffed several overtures from other teams looking for a G.M. over the years. Now he’ll get his chance to serve in that job without leaving Baltimore.