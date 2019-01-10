Eric Reid’s lawyers reject NFL/NFLPA findings regarding random PED testing

Getty Images

The battle is joined. Almost.

In response to the findings of a joint NFL/NFLPA investigation regarding Panthers safety Eric Reid‘s allegation that he was targeted for random PED testing, his lawyers have communicated to the league and the union their objection to the conclusion that Reid’s random PED tests were anything other than truly random.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that Reid’s lawyers contend that Reid was randomly tested at least seven times, and that some of the dates appearing in the NFL/NFLPA report were incorrect. They demand a public correction, and they also seek “access to all evidence, records, electronic messages and information sources used to determine the findings within the report.”

Good. If foul play occurred, Reid should use all devices at his disposal to get to the bottom of it. If Reid’s suspicions are correct, it means that the NFL somehow corrupted the independent testing procedures — and it now means that the NFL and NFLPA jointly have generated and disseminated false information about the number of times he was tested in order to cover it all up.

In other words, it would be one of the biggest scandals the league has ever seen.

Thus, Reid and his lawyers need to do more than send letters, if they believe something improper occurred. They should file a grievance or pursue whatever other legal action is available, with the goal of proving that Reid was tested as many times as he claims and that one or more of the tests weren’t random.

Whatever the truth may be, let’s stop beating around the bush and uncover it. Today’s developments are a half-step in that direction. Reid and his lawyers now need to go the rest of the way.