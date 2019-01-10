Gregg Williams a coordinator option for Jets

Getty Images

Gregg Williams will be going through his mail looking for his next employer, and it appears a letter has come in from New York.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the former Browns interim coach is a consideration to be defensive coordinator for the Jets.

Williams did a creditable job filling in for the Browns late in the season before Freddie Kitchens was hired for the full-time gig, and his work as a coordinator has been good throughout his career.

The stain of BountyGate lingers, but Williams would provide a solid complement to new coach Adam Gase — whose job will be to elevate quarterback Sam Darnold.