Jeff Rodgers staying on as Cardinals special teams coordinator

Getty Images

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be holding onto at least one member of Steve Wilks’ coaching staff.

Jeff Darlington of NFL Media reports that special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will remain on hand. Rodgers reportedly had other interest, but opted to stay put despite the change at head coach.

Rodgers gives Kingsbury an experienced hand as he embarks on his first year coaching in the NFL. Rodgers was the special teams coordinator for the Bears and Broncos and an assistant special teams coach in Carolina when John Fox was the head coach of those teams.

The Cardinals have been linked to a handful of other experienced candidates for jobs on Kingsbury’s staff, but Rodgers is the first one reported to have accepted a job for 2019.