Jim Bob Cooter interviewing for Browns’ coordinator job

Getty Images

The Browns are interviewing Jim Bob Cooter for their offensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Cooter, 34, became the Lions’ offensive coordinator in the middle of the 2015 season when Detroit parted ways with Joe Lombardi. Cooter stayed during the transition from Jim Caldwell to Matt Patricia, but the Lions fired him nine days ago.

The Lions had back-to-back 9-7 records in 2016 and 2017 as Matthew Stafford threw for 4,327 yards and 4,446 respectively. But Stafford threw for only 3,777 yards and 21 touchdowns this season as the Lions slipped to 6-10.

Detroit ranked 24th in total offense, including 20th in passing.