Joel Bitonio in, David DeCastro out for Pro Bowl

The initial AFC Pro Bowl roster featured a couple of guards from AFC North teams and the number remains at two despite David DeCastro‘s decision to pull out of the game because of injury.

DeCastro will be replaced by Browns guard Joel Bitonio, who will join Marshal Yanda of the Ravens and Quenton Nelson of the Colts in Orlando barring any other changes to the roster.

It’s the first time that Bitonio has been tabbed for the Pro Bowl. The 2014 second-round pick started every game this year and was also a second-team All-Pro selection.

Bitonio is one of the three Browns players on the AFC team. Defensive end Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward were both initial selections for this year’s game