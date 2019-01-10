John Elway: “Football is built from the ground up,” and so is Vic Fangio

Getty Images

Why did Broncos General Manager John Elway hire new head coach Vic Fangio? Elway says it’s all about the basic building blocks of assembling a football team.

Elway said in introducing Fangio today that he thinks the Broncos need a coach who gets back to basics, and that’s what Fangio does.

“The game in the NFL is changing but I believe the things that still are about what football is all about is what Vic Fangio is all about,” Elway said. “Football is still built from the ground up and I think Vic is built from the ground up. What do I mean by that? Discipline, accountability, he holds his team to high standards, emphasis on teaching technique, fundamentals, blocking, tackling. Those are all the basis of what the NFL is still about, even though the game is changing.”

Fangio is the fourth head coach Elway has hired since taking over the Broncos’ front office, following John Fox, Gary Kubiak and Vance Joseph. If Fangio doesn’t re-build the Broncos, Elway probably won’t get a fifth coach.