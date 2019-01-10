Kyler Murray looking like a first-round lock

Posted by Mike Florio on January 10, 2019, 5:59 AM EST
In the immediate aftermath of Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray winning the Heisman Trophy, an informal survey of NFL decision-makers resulted in a loose consensus that it will be impossible to determine Murray’s draft prospects until he fully commits to football — including full submission to the oftentimes nonsensical grind of the pre-draft process over spring training. One G.M. said he hadn’t even studied Murray’s film, given the then-prevailing belief (as fueled by his baseball agent) that Murray would choose the hide of a horse over the skin of a pig.

Now that the momentum seems to be moving Murray told football, that same G.M. has taken a close look at Murray. And that G.M., who needs to remain anonymous for obvious reasons, has pegged Murray as a first-round pick, lack of height notwithstanding.

With the Oakland A’s not expecting to be on the wrong end of the letters F and U from Murray, the time is quickly coming for Murray to take the first formal step toward choosing football: By next Tuesday, he needs to file paperwork for early entry to the NFL draft.

If that happens, get ready for Murray to crash the first-round party in late April.

  3. A first round lock at what position? I think NFL teams will be reluctant to draft a 5’10” QB in the first three rounds, regardless of the bling in his trophy cabinet.

  4. I can’t imagine a scenario where he comes out and he isn’t at least the 2nd highest rated QB behind Haskins. One of those 2 is definitely going to NY and the other is going to Jax, unless some surprise team comes out of nowhere on a trade up.

  6. Haven’t watched the guy much but does this have risk written all over it? Can he make “all the throws”? Take away his legs and is he a first rounder?

  7. Soooo much better off playing baseball, if he can at the professional level. Football? Highly unlikely to be a successful NFL quarterback. He simply does not have the passing skills at this point. His height is a big impediment in today’s NFL, and as a running QB? Fairly short lifespan on the average. GO with BASEBALL young man!

  8. "And that G.M., who needs to remain anonymous for obvious reasons, has pegged Murray as a first-round pick, lack of height notwithstanding."
    ============================

    Right. Why would a NFL GM say anything truthful to the media at this point?

  9. Any team that drafts a 5’10 QB in the first round who might go play baseball at any moment deserves what they get.

  10. Sorry. but 5’10 is an exaggeration. Maybe it’s the hair. This dude really looks like he is 5’8-5’9 and no NFL team is going to bank on him in the first round. You can make the case all you want about Drew Brees being small, but how many Drew Breeses are there? I would not consider him a first-round lock like you are, Florio.

  11. Gettleman didnt pick a QB in last year’s draft when there were legit QB prospects coming out…but he’s DEFINITELY picking one this year where there are no legit prospects? I dont see it, not at #6.

  12. It would certainly be a tough choice for myself between Football and Baseball if I were him. So many pros and cons on each side. Less significant injuries in baseball, $ can be crazy. I’d probably chose baseball but miss football everyday.

    I wonder if Russell Wilson would have stuck with baseball if he were a 1st round pick. He seems to be pretty successful in the NFL for a “short-qb”.

  13. I have seen every Sooners game this year. Murray can play QB in the NFL. He could also play a skilled position and do just fine. He is one of the fastest and best athletes I have seen in a long time. What ever he puts his mind to, he will succeed. If he goes 1st round, he would be set to make more money playing NFL football than in the MLB, where only 66% of players drafted in the first round even make it to the majors. He could retire early playing football with enough money to do what he wants the rest of his life. Good luck!

  14. I’m no height’ist… but, no way. Combine will confirm he’s more like 5’9″ and that’ll be that.

  15. If he decides to go to the NFL, he best have an agent that can get him all the guaranteed money he can get. Dude is like 5’6″ and weighs 130 pounds.

    This year’s draft is extremely light on QBs. Will be a lot of reaching for that position. I don’t think there is even one legit stud quarterback coming out this year. The first quarterback taken this year would have been the 7th quarterback taken last year.

  17. Described by a GM whose team already has a franchise QB and hoping for an impact pass rusher as a “lock to be a first round pick”.

    Just clarifying things for those wondering.

  20. I personally do not think he is a first round talent. He is a shorter version of Lamar Jackson. Plus he will always be trying to bounce back and forth between baseball and football. I would not want that distraction on my team even if he turned out to be good.

  21. Betting on Murray being another Russell Wilson is risky at best. He will be drafted higher than he deserves because this year’s QB class is not impressive. I understand the road to the Major Leagues in baseball involves playing in the minors but Murray is considered a better baseball player than Wilson and should not let himself be swayed by the instant money and big league life in the NFL. Of course that’s easy for me to say. I’m guessing that winning the Heisman made him change his mind.

  23. Murray is not 5’10. Drew Brees is 5’10 and Russell Wilson about the same. Murray is several inches shorter than those small QBs. These Murray as 1st Rounder/actually a prospect as a Darren Sproles sized QB stories have replaced the UCF could, maybe, possibly, if you squint hard enough, have a claim to the National Championship click bait stories and yes, here I/we are…. Having said all of that, his chances of success are significantly higher at some position in the NFL where pure athletic ability is a major factor. Murray also has high intelligence and a strong work ethic Making it in the Major Leagues is a much tougher row to hoe. The skill set required is much harder to acquire and even then, you are basically genetically disposed to hit ML pitching or you aren’t, and you can’t know that until you face it consistently.The fallout rate for 1st Round Picks is very high. Simply put,Major League Baseball is simply the toughest sport to play. I genuinely wish Tyler Murray all the best in life and sports and support him in his efforts, whatever they may be. But I find the prospect of him being a 1st Round pick extremely dubious and his ever being an NFL QB even more so.

  24. crik911 says: "I wonder if Russell Wilson would have stuck with baseball if he were a 1st round pick. He seems to be pretty successful in the NFL for a "short-qb".
    ======================

    Russell Wilson was listed at UW as 6′, but only measured at combine at 5'10" 5/8. You can bet Murray is definitely not even close to 5'10". Wilson is also 215lbs, so at least he has the body frame to take the NFL punishment. Murray at 195lbs, is two inches shorter and 20 pounds lighter – maybe a 3rd round pick.

  25. I think this is a business decision from Murray’s POV. He has guaranteed millions in baseball, but if he can go first round in Football he can take that money and then when things don’t pan out he can play baseball. I see him as a second or third rounder though. He needs some work to be a first round quarterback. He is a tremendoud athlete though. He is small, tiny compared to NFL players.

  26. In today’s NFL Lamar Jackson style, where you just need a guy who can escape the rush and be mobile and complete a pass once in a while. He’s a perfect fit. 6’5 pocket QB’s with the big arm and immobile are the past.

  28. dude he’s more like 5’8. no way he could play QB. this is a lamar jackson situation. this dude would literally have to switch positions.

    Indybear says:
    January 10, 2019 at 6:46 am
    A first round lock at what position? I think NFL teams will be reluctant to draft a 5'10" QB in the first three rounds, regardless of the bling in his trophy cabinet.

  29. CHURCHILL says:
    January 10, 2019 at 7:37 am
    Sorry. but 5'10 is an exaggeration. Maybe it's the hair. This dude really looks like he is 5'8-5'9 and no NFL team is going to bank on him in the first round. You can make the case all you want about Drew Brees being small, but how many Drew Breeses are there? I would not consider him a first-round lock like you are, Florio.
    ——
    How many Drew Brees never get a chance to prove themselves because people like you dismiss them before they can even prove themselves? Murray played and excelled at the highest level of college football against competition and talent that will be future NFL players. I've yet to see anyone on here commenting on his skillset and what from that skillset wouldn't translate in the NFL. Instead the only thing I've heard are people talking about height.

  30. He’s mentioned wanting to play both sports. You can’t be a part-time QB in the NFL though, no team is going to be ok with the QB showing up after week 6 or whenever. Brian Jordan & Deion Sanders could get away with it because they were highly talented in both sports. Murray would probably have to switch NFL positions and show that it was worth having him play after week 6 only, and miss practices.

  31. Re: “go play the boring game instead” Baseball is only boring if you don’t understand the game…

  32. He’s 5’10” just like everyone on my high school football team was 6′ and weighed 200 pounds on the game day programs …..

  34. 6thsense10 says:
    January 10, 2019 at 8:54 am
    How many Drew Brees never get a chance to prove themselves because people like you dismiss them before they can even prove themselves? Murray played and excelled at the highest level of college football against competition and talent that will be future NFL players. I've yet to see anyone on here commenting on his skillset and what from that skillset wouldn't translate in the NFL. Instead the only thing I've heard are people talking about height.
    ————————–
    Big 12 isn't considered the highest level of college football by most. Lots of offense but little defense. When Murray came up against the highest level defense (Bama) he got stuffed. NFL will be even more difficult for him. He should play baseball where he will tower over Altuve.

  35. @waynefontes….didn’t show up against Alabama? If you consider rushing for over 100 yards and passing for over 300 “not showing up” then I guess that shows how little you know about football.
    Also, comparing this guy to Lamar Jackson is ridiculous. Murray has proven that he can make ALL the throws consistently and is very cerebral in running the offense. Stop It!

  38. If there is one thing he ISNT it is a first round lock. I think you meant 6th round lock. A 5’8″, 170lb running QB in the NFL getting chased by 6’2″ 240lb linebackers will last all of 2 quarters before getting injured, not worth an early draft pick.

  40. Yeah I’m not feeling it. The Heisman (supposedly) recognizes the best *college* football player. In the last 30 years Qbs who won it and succeeded in the NFL? 3. Mariota and Winston, who aren’t exactly lighting it up. No one calls them elite (although the media did before they were drafted 1-2), and Cam Newton, who most would agree is a good QB. Facts just don’t align with the hype.

  41. Some team might draft him in the first round but remember a great college QB at 5’8″ is great in college not the pros. He would always have problems throwing from the pocket and getting crushed by every team’s DL which are all way better than any college DL will not make for a long career whereas in baseball he can play for 15 years easy.

