Marcus Mariota faces a crucial season in 2019

Getty Images

Marcus Mariota faces a big year in 2019.

The Titans picked up the $20.9 million option on Mariota’s rookie contract, even though they still can’t be sure he’s their franchise quarterback. The second overall pick in 2015 has not made a Pro Bowl and has failed to stay healthy.

General Manager Jon Robinson did not throw all of his support behind Mariota when asked if his “commitment to Marcus Mariota is the same as it’s been since you arrived?” Instead, Robinson all but conceded the obvious: Mariota still has a lot to prove, starting with availability.

“Marcus has done a good job for us,” Robinson said on The Midday 180, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “He’s made some big plays in my time here. He’s a tough guy. He’s been dinged up, but when he’s been out there he’s done a lot of good things for us, and I’m glad he’s on this football team. He needs to take some time and get some rest and get healthy. I know he’s itching to come back out and work in April whenever we start back. I think nothing is more important to him than his teammates, really loves his teammates. It’s really key. Looking forward to seeing him when he gets back here in April.”

Having invested so much in Mariota — from a high draft pick to millions of dollars — the Titans are rooting for him to stay healthy and be productive in 2019. The Titans then would gladly pay Mariota, convinced they have their franchise quarterback.