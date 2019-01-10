Melvin Gordon has limited practice

Getty Images

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon said he is “ready to roll,” but the team wasn’t ready to give him a full work load Thursday.

The team listed him as limited in practice a day after he sat out as a rest day.

Gordon is expected to play Sunday.

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry had another full practice as he works his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The team activated him from the PUP list earlier this week, and he is expected to play against the Patriots.

Center Mike Pouncey (thumb) returned to a full practice after sitting out Wednesday.

Fullback Derek Watt (shoulder), linebacker Kyle Wilson (concussion) and cornerback Brandon Facyson (concussion) were limited.

Safety Jahleel Addae (shoulder) and offensive tackle Sam Tevi (groin) were full participants.