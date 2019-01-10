Melvin Gordon “ready to roll” against Patriots

Getty Images

Melvin Gordon did not practice Wednesday, taking a rest day, but he had his helmet and was feeling “good” as he headed to practice Thursday.

The Chargers running back expects to play Sunday against the Patriots.

“Yeah, I’m ready to roll,” Gordon said, via video posted by Fernando Ramirez of NBC San Diego.

Gordon has soreness in both knees, one of which he sprained early in the wild-card playoff win over the Ravens. Gordon played 32 of 73 snaps Sunday.

“I just hurt it a little bit,” Gordon said. “Throw a little dirt on it, [and] I’ll be all right.”

Gordon said he was experiencing a “little stiffness, but that’s what comes with it.”

Gordon, 25, gained 1,375 yards from scrimmage this season with 14 touchdowns. He had 14 carries for 132 yards against the Patriots last season, including an 87-yard touchdown run.