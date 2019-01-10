Olivier Vernon added to NFC Pro Bowl roster in place of Khalil Mack

Getty Images

Linebacker Khalil Mack‘s first season with the Bears resulted in selection to the Pro Bowl, but he won’t be playing in the game when it kicks off in Orlando a week ahead of the Super Bowl.

The Giants announced on Thursday that Olivier Vernon will be taking Mack’s place on the roster because Mack has pulled out due to injury. Mack missed two regular season games with an ankle injury, but wasn’t on the injury report as the year wound down.

Vernon also missed time with an ankle injury this season, but his seven sacks in 11 games were deemed worthy of selection to the game for the first time. He added 30 tackles and a forced fumble in his third season with the Giants. He’s signed for two more years with cap hits of $19.5 million each year.

The Giants will also be represented at the Pro Bowl by kicker Aldrick Rosas and running back Saquon Barkley. Safety Landon Collins was also selected, but will miss the game after having shoulder surgery.