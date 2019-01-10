Panthers interviewing Chuck Pagano

Getty Images

The Panthers are trying to add some experience to their coaching staff, including a guy with a track record as a head coach.

A league source confirms to PFT that former Colts coach Chuck Pagano is interviewing with the Panthers today.

They have a vacancy for a defensive backs coach after firing Jeff Imamura during late last season, and they’ve also interviewed former Giants defensive coordinator Perry Fewell.

The structure for any additions might be unique, since head coach Ron Rivera is going to call defensive plays, and defensive coordinator Eric Washington is expected to stay in a reduced role. Washington’s a respected line coach they want to keep, and letting him carry the title won’t change the fact Rivera’s in charge. Any new hire might carry an assistant head coach title, but will be expected to help develop a young secondary.

Whether it’s Pagano or Fewell, adding a veteran assistant is a need for the Panthers as they’re about to undergo a bit of a rebuild on defense. Veteran linebacker Thomas Davis won’t be back, and safety Mike Adams and cornerback Captain Munnerlyn‘s futures are uncertain as well.

Pagano, 58, was out of football last year after being fired by the Colts, and is expected to have some other interviews for coordinator jobs.