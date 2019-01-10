Report: Bears interview Ed Donatell for defensive coordinator job

Getty Images

With Vic Fangio leaving Chicago to become head coach of the Denver Broncos, the Bears are in need of a replacement at defensive coordinator.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears interviewed defensive backs coach Ed Donatell for the job on Thursday.

The Bears led the NFL with 27 interceptions and cornerback Kyle Fuller and safety Eddie Jackson were named to the Pro Bowl.

Donatell has been a defensive assistant alongside Fangio since 2011. He was the defensive backs coach for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14 under head coach Jim Harbaugh and followed Fangio to Chicago as a member of John Fox’s coaching staff in 2015. He’s twice been a defensive coordinator in the NFL. He served in the role with the Green Bay Packers from 2000-03 under head coach Mike Sherman and with the Atlanta Falcons from 2004-06 under head coach Jim Mora.

The report also states that the Bears are interested in former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano as well.