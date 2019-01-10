Report: Cardinals, Browns interested in Chuck Pagano

Getty Images

Chuck Pagano met with the Panthers on Thursday and Carolina appears to have company in pursuit of the former Colts head coach.

The Arizona Republic reports that that the Cardinals have expressed interest in talking to Pagano about their defensive coordinator position. The Cardinals have also been linked to former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph and both men share head coaching experience that is likely of interest given Kliff Kingsbury’s lack of NFL coaching experience.

The Browns are also reportedly interested in Pagano, who was an assistant with Cleveland in the past and interviewed for their head coaching job this month. The Browns also have a first-time head coach in Freddie Kitchens, so his experience is likely part of the allure for Cleveland as well.

Pagano was out of the NFL in 2018 after ending his run as the head coach in Indianapolis. He also interviewed for the top job in Green Bay before the Packers hired Matt LaFleur.