Report: Cardinals interviewing Vance Joseph for defensive coordinator

Getty Images

Former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph interviewed for the Bengals head coaching job and he’s been mentioned as a candidate to be the defensive coordinator with the Jets, but his job prospects apparently extend beyond those two positions.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Joseph is interviewing with the Cardinals to be the defensive coordinator on head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s first staff in Atlanta. Rapoport adds that Joseph remains in the mix in Cincinnati, which is reportedly closing in on their choice to replace Marvin Lewis.

The Cardinals said at a Wednesday press conference that they are looking for an experienced coordinator who has a history of running 3-4 schemes. Joseph had one year as a coordinator with the Dolphins and ran a 4-3 base defense, but the Broncos were a 3-4 defense the last two years and he worked in both over the course of his time as a position coach.

Joseph’s head coaching experience may also be a plus for Arizona given that Kingsbury has not coached in the NFL in any role and that early word is that he could bring another college coach as the team’s offensive coordinator.