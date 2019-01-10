Report: Chargers signing Nick Rose to handle kickoffs

Getty Images

The Chargers found a reliable kicker this season when they signed rookie Michael Badgley to take over for Caleb Sturgis, but it appears they aren’t satisfied with everything Badgley brings to the table.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is signing Nick Rose with the intention of having Rose handle kickoff duties against the Patriots in New England on Sunday.

Badgley had zero touchbacks on six kickoffs in Baltimore last weekend and has posted nine touchbacks in 54 kicks over his entire run with the Chargers this season. The 45 kickoff returns were the most in the league and the Chargers had the lowest touchback percentage of any team in the league this season.

Patriots kickoff returner Cordarrelle Patterson averaged 28.8 yards per return this season and took one kick back for a touchdown, so it’s not hard to understand why the Chargers might like to avoid putting the ball into his hands.

Rose finished last season with the Chargers and had eight touchbacks in nine kickoffs. He has not been in the NFL since being cut by the Texans at the end of the summer.