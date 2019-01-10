Report: Irv Smith forgoing final year to turn pro

Getty Images

Irv Smith was the 20th overall pick of the Saints in 1993. His son hopes to go as high, or higher, in 2019.

Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. is expected to forgo his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft, Matt Zenitz of al.com reports.

As a junior this season, Smith broke the school’s single-season records for tight ends with 710 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

In two seasons, Smith made 58 catches for 838 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Smith’s teammate, running back Josh Jacobs, also is expected to declare for the draft.