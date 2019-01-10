Report: Jaguars, Fournette meet to clear the air, move forward

Getty Images

Running back Leonard Fournette is expected back with the Jaguars.

The Jaguars recently met with the running back to “clear the air and move forward together for 2019,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The meeting with executive vice president Tom Coughlin and other team brass went well, per Rapoport, and “things are headed in the right direction.”

Coughlin called out Fournette and running back T.J. Yeldon in a statement after the Week 17 loss to the Texans. The team later voided the guarantees in Fournette’s contract for leaving the bench to join a fight during a game against the Bills in Week 12.

With the guarantees gone, the Jaguars could cut Fournette with no financial repercussions. It appears, though, that they want to mend fences and keep the running back, hoping for more production in 2019.

Fournette, a first-round pick in 2017, appeared in only eight games and gained 624 yards and scored six total touchdowns on 155 touches.