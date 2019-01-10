Report: Josh Jacobs leaving Alabama for NFL

Getty Images

Alabama running back Josh Jacobs is forgoing his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft, Matt Zenitz of al.com reports.

Jacobs is expected to be one of the top players drafted at his position.

He rushed for 640 yards and a team-high 11 touchdowns. He also caught 20 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns.

In three seasons, he rushed for 1,491 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Jacobs also is a standout kickoff returner. He averaged 30.6 yards on 13 returns, including a 77-yarder for a touchdown.

The Crimson Tide also lose running back Damien Harris, who has used up his eligibility. He rushed for 3,070 yards and 23 touchdowns in his four years.