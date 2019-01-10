Report: Michael Vick also leaving AAF team

Getty Images

One day after Brad Childress resigned as coach of the Atlanta Legends, the Alliance of American Football team apparently is losing another coach.

Football Scoop, via Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, reports that Legends offensive coordinator Michael Vick also is leaving.

The season starts next month.

Childress reportedly stepped down for personal reasons.

Defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle replaced Childress as head coach.

Vick, who last played in the NFL in 2015, was one of the biggest names in the league.