Report: Offensive coordinator choice was issue for Matt Rhule with Jets

Shortly before word broke that Adam Gase will be the new head coach of the Jets, there were multiple reports that Matt Rhule would remain the head coach at Baylor.

The two developments were not unrelated. The Jets interviewed Rhule and the reports of his return were accompanied by a report that talks about him moving to the Jets fell apart because of disagreements about the coaching staff that Rhule would put in place.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that Rhule’s choice for offensive coordinator was a particular sticking point. There’s no word on who Rhule had targeted for the job beyond that it is a current NFL assistant. Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken was floated as an option by the Jets. Monken also interviewed for the head coaching job.

Given the importance of developing quarterback Sam Darnold to the Jets’ future, it’s easy to understand the weight they’d place on the choice of offensive coordinator. It’s also easy to understand why a head coach would balk at not having the assistants that he feels are necessary for success and it all adds up to that responsibility falling on Gase and his assistants.