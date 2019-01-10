Report: Steve Sarkisian, Nathaniel Hackett in the mix for Lions offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Lions parted ways with offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter shortly after the end of the regular season and there was little immediate indication about what direction they were looking in to find a replacement.

Thursday brings a report that a couple of recently dispatched coordinators are in the mix for the job. Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports that Detroit is considering Steve Sarkisian and Nathaniel Hackett to run the offense.

Marvez reports that Sarkisian has also spoken to the Cardinals since being fired by the Falcons earlier this month, although that job would not call for Sarkisian to call the offensive plays as head coach Kliff Kingsbury would take on that role. Sarkisian spent two years running the Atlanta offense.

Hackett was fired by the Jaguars in November after moving up to the coordinator spot when the team fired Greg Olson in October 2016.