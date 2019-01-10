Ron Zook out as Packers remake staff

Getty Images

When they fire the longtime head coach and then talk about how complacency has set in, there’s no surprise when there are staff changes.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, the Packers aren’t retaining special teams coordinator Ron Zook.

The 64-year-old Zook has been with the Packers since 2014.

A former head coach at the University of Florida and Illinois, Zook came up through the ranks coaching defensive backs and special teams. He had previous stints with the Steelers, Chiefs, and Saints.

New coach Matt LaFleur was reportedly interested in keeping defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, but has opened the door for other existing assistants, including interim coach Joe Philbin.