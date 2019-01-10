Ryan Grant out, Malik Hooker questionable for Colts

Getty Images

The Colts have turned in their injury report for Saturday’s game in Kansas City and it reveals that one of the team’s wideouts will miss the game.

Ryan Grant has been ruled out due to a toe injury. Grant did not practice at all this week and was also ruled out ahead of the last week’s playoff game against the Texans.

Safety Malik Hooker also missed practice all of this week, but the team is leaving the door open for his presence in the lineup. Hooker has been listed as questionable because of a foot injury.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, safety Clayton Geathers, linebacker Darius Leonard and left tackle Anthony Castonzo and defensive end Jabaal Sheard all missed at least one practice session this week without drawing an injury designation for the game.

Denico Autry (shoulder) is listed as questionable while fellow defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (knee) is listed as doubtful.