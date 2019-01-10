Sam Darnold “super pumped” about Adam Gase’s arrival

Posted by Josh Alper on January 10, 2019, 2:48 PM EST
The Jets have settled on Adam Gase as their new head coach and one of Gase’s top priorities is going to be the development of quarterback Sam Darnold heading into his second season.

Gase will not have to worry about Darnold being unenthused about the prospect of working together. Darnold told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News that he is “super pumped” about the team’s decision to hire Gase.

“Coach Gase has done amazing things not with just quarterbacks, but offenses in general,” Darnold said. “I think we can take this a long way. There’s a lot to be excited about. There’s a lot of points that are going to be scored. It’s about meshing together as a team and seeing Coach Gase being able to see some of the weapons that we have and how he can use them. For me, it’s just about delivering the ball on time and with accuracy.”

Darnold said he’s spoken to Gase a couple of times and there will be plenty of other communication between the two men as their careers are now tied at the hip.

  1. “Coach Gase has done amazing things not with just quarterbacks, but offenses in general,”

    Uh, I don’t think so… what was Gase’s win-loss record in his last job?

  3. “Coach Gase has done amazing things not with just quarterbacks, but offenses in general,”

    Oh yes Sam, he sure has done some amazing things, including finishing near the bottom of the NFL in total offense without a QB named Manning running the offense year after year. Since he’s going to the Jets, Dolphin fans agree this was a GREAT hire.

  4. What has he done? I don’t get how this guy parlayed near constant 7-9 or worse finishes into a gig right after getting fired. Seriously, who is looking at Ryan Tannenhill and thinking “I hope I find a coach that can turn my young QB into THAT!”?

  6. Well us Jets fans are not, kid. He better have you taking big steps forward next year, you showed the ability but now it’s time for you to expand your potential and it’s all on Gase. He very well could of been a product of an injury prone T-Hill, the stable of QB’s in Miami, and Mike Tannenbaum, but, this is underwhelming and he better have you in the playoffs this year or the Johnson’s will feel it in their wallet.

  7. I’m sure Adam Gase is just as pumped to now be working with a quarterback who is NOT a second string player anointed to start for a NFL team by his college coach as Ryan Tannehill was. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross must be lamenting for firing Gase and making him available for the NY Jets to hire in the same NFL division.

  8. I would be pissed that my 21 year old QB from USC taken in the top 5 like this, is choosing my team’s head coach.

    My goodness are the Jets poorly run.

  13. There were no perfect candidates this off season. I didn’t want McCarthy at first because he just seems so not dynamic. Then I read about how he worked with Rodgers early on, and I kind of begrudgingly accepted that he would be it. TBH I was hoping for someone with Caldwell’s resume that is not Caldwell. That guy wasn’t out there. Maybe Arians, but I don’t know if his heart would be in it and he didn’t even want NY anyway. I was expecting McCarthy, but not looking forward to him. McCarthy is solid but no HOFer. Word is Jets front office thought his ideas were a bit antiquated. I can only hope for the best here. I didn’t watch the fins like that, but I don’t remember questioning their play calling or usage of timeouts like I did Bowles, Rivera, Rex, Kubiak or others who have really stood out over the years. I just hope Gase can help Darnold achieve the greatness he is capable of. I don’t hate it, and Darnold plus the 90 mill make me as positive as I can be as a Jets fan.

  15. Kitna lead the Lions to 346 points when Gase became Offensive Coordinator in Detroit, with a 63% completion percentage and almost eight yards per completion, he never had a better season in his entire career. In San Fran, Shaun Hill had the highest passer rating of his entire career under Gase at Offensive Coordinator. After San Fran, in Denver (before Peyton Mannings arrival), Brandon Marshall had one of his best seasons at wideout, and the following year Brandon Lloyd lead the league in receiving. Obviously everybody is familiar with Peyton’s first year in Denver after that; 606 points, an NFL record, and perhaps the best season of Manning’s career. After Manning left and Gase went to Chicago, Cutler posted a 92.3 passer rating and literally had the best season of his career. Then obviously in Miami things were up and down, but you’re also looking at a crazy QB carousel of Tannehill, , Matt Moore, etc. I’m willing to give him a shot with Darnold, just wish it would’ve been as Offensive Coordinator.

  16. tylawspick6 says:
    January 10, 2019 at 3:19 pm
    I would be pissed that my 21 year old QB from USC taken in the top 5 like this, is choosing my team’s head coach.
    My goodness are the Jets poorly run.
    ____

    Putting input in his liking with the Gase hire is one thing…

    Its not like hes budding up with ownership and demanding personnel decisions threathning retirement while blocking moves his HC is trying to complete…

    Now if a QB in the NFL was doing that Id say that’s a problem…oh wait 😉

