Sam Darnold “super pumped” about Adam Gase’s arrival

The Jets have settled on Adam Gase as their new head coach and one of Gase’s top priorities is going to be the development of quarterback Sam Darnold heading into his second season.

Gase will not have to worry about Darnold being unenthused about the prospect of working together. Darnold told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News that he is “super pumped” about the team’s decision to hire Gase.

“Coach Gase has done amazing things not with just quarterbacks, but offenses in general,” Darnold said. “I think we can take this a long way. There’s a lot to be excited about. There’s a lot of points that are going to be scored. It’s about meshing together as a team and seeing Coach Gase being able to see some of the weapons that we have and how he can use them. For me, it’s just about delivering the ball on time and with accuracy.”

Darnold said he’s spoken to Gase a couple of times and there will be plenty of other communication between the two men as their careers are now tied at the hip.