Sean McVay flattered owners are looking for next Sean McVay

Getty Images

The Cardinals’ press release of Kliff Kingsbury’s hiring originally came with the note that “Kingsbury is friends with Rams coach Sean McVay.” Indeed, every team in this hiring cycle seemed to be in search of the next McVay.

The Bengals appear on the verge of hiring Rams quarterbacks coach, Zac Taylor, which is as close to McVay as a team can get. The Packers hired Matt LaFleur, who was McVay’s offensive coordinator in 2017.

McVay said earlier this week he was “too young,” at 32, to have a coaching tree. But it appears anyone calling himself a FOM — Friend of McVay — had a better shot at getting a head coaching opportunity this year.

“I think, really, what it is more than anything else is, it’s a reflection of our organizational success over the last couple years,” McVay told reporters in Los Angeles on Thursday. “I think it’s certainly flattering. It’s extremely humbling to even be mentioned in that. But I know this: The reason that people are saying those types of things is because the Rams have had success. I know the Rams are having success because we’ve got great players. We’ve got a great coaching staff, and we’ve got a lot of people that are working in the same direction. I think that’s key for continuity in anything that you do. But it certainly is very flattering, and it’s a reflection of the Rams’ success.”