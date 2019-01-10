The great Cincinnati mystery could end in Eric Bieniemy

The first puff of smoke has emerged from Cincinnati, in the form of multiple assistant coaches being relieved of their duties. This move implies plenty, and it invites plenty more speculation.

Here’s what folks around the league definitely believe: (1) the Bengals know who they want; (2) the person they want isn’t available to be hired yet (because his team is still playing); (3) the person they want has preliminarily indicated he wants the job; and (4) the person they want has indicated that he won’t want those assistant coaches to stick around.

There’s nothing else tangible at this point, although there’s an emerging belief that 81-year-old owner Mike Brown has delegated much of the decision-making on this next hire to his daughter, Katie Blackburn, and her husband, Troy. That’s sparking speculation that they indeed have gone out of the building for a new coach, that it likely will be an offensive-minded coach (the opposite of Marvin Lewis), and that it very well could be the next guy from a line of offensive coordinators who have become successful head coaches: Eric Bieniemy of the Chiefs.

Bieniemy addressed his situation with reporters on Wednesday.

“I’d like to thank coach [Andy] Reid for really trusting me and putting me in this situation to have this opportunity,” Bieniemy said. “Also, grateful that Clark [Hunt] and Mark [Donovan] would agree to allow me to be the coordinator. I will say this, I’ve said this to a few people that I’ve had the opportunity to speak to. Everyone should be blessed and fortunate to have that opportunity. It gives you the opportunity to see things from a different perspective, but on top of that it’s one of those things that, ‘Hey, you know what, I’ve been working a lot of years to be put in this situation to have this opportunity.’ But that was last week, this is now. Now, it’s on to the Colts.”

Watch the video of Bieniemy’s comments, which as noted by Joe Goodberry of TheAthletic.com include a smile that potentially gives away Bieniemy’s knowledge that he’s in the process of parlaying his opportunity to be the Kansas City offensive coordinator into a head-coaching job of his own.

The Bengals could do a lot worse (and, by considering Hue Jackson for the job, they almost did). Chiefs players have raved about Bieniemy, who succeeded Matt Nagy and Doug Pederson. At a time when Bengals fans aren’t raving about anything relating to their team, Bieniemy could be the key to turning things around.

25 responses to “The great Cincinnati mystery could end in Eric Bieniemy

  2. Bieniemy is a good dude. When he was the RB coach with the Vikings, they had the best running game in the league. Not sure if he has the pedigree to be a great HC, but he deserves a shot.

  4. Eric Bieniemy played for the Bengals in their lost years. I’m a(n apathetic) Bengals fan and I’ll admit that if any player that was here during those years ever wanted to come back in any capacity it’s because they either have no other opportunities or they genuinely believe that Mike Brown is willing to change his ways. From what I’ve heard of Bieniemy, he’s over qualified to work for Mike Brown so hopefully Mike Brown really did let his daughter do most of the work on this one.

  6. I’m not sure that I would hire someone based solely on the success the Chiefs have had on Offense. Other teams don’t have the same personnel and the plays and play calls may not work as well when other players are running them.

  11. Anyone would be an improvement over potentially hiring Hue as your HC. Helps that Mike Brown is patient/stubborn as sin, would give Bieniemy plenty of time to build the roster to how he would want it.

    Nagy and Peterson I’m sure would disagree. Those two plus Reid AND Bieniemy were all in the playoffs this year. I think Reid has a great eye for offensive talent and grooming OCs to head coaches. And its nice to see the NFL finally getting away from all the old retread coaches and bring up these new young coaches with fresh ideas. Maybe Mike Brown finally got his head out of his rear end and decided to move they Bungles in the 21st century. Sheesh!

  14. Eric Bieniemy and Kevin Stefanski were hired for their first NFL jobs by Brad Childress. Are we seeing the beginning of a Childress coaching tree?

  15. As a Chiefs fan, I would hate to see Bienemy leave. And, not until after he coaches in 3 More Victories this year.

    I do think he would be a Great Hire. Better than Kingsbury in AZ, Fangio in Denver, Lafleur in Green bay. Bienemy will be a Damn good coach for whoever gives him a shot.

  17. So the Bengals, who were supposedly the worse HC spot in the NFL with supposedly a horrible QB in Andy Dalton is likely landing the #1 first time HC candidate. Meanwhile the Browns had to settle on an in house candidate on no one elses radar and was repeatedly turned down because no onewants to deal with Mayfield’s ego and immaturity…. I guess the Bengals opening was the #1 HC opening after all.

  21. I thought “league insiders” were saying it was going to be Hue or Vance?

    I hope “league insiders” are right this time.

  22. Hey…you finally realized that coaches currently employed by playoff teams CAN be hired for an available head coaching position.

  25. So the Bengals, who were supposedly the worse HC spot in the NFL with supposedly a horrible QB in Andy Dalton is likely landing the #1 first time HC candidate. Meanwhile the Browns had to settle on an in house candidate on no one elses radar and was repeatedly turned down because no onewants to deal with Mayfield’s ego and immaturity…. I guess the Bengals opening was the #1 HC opening after all.
    You don’t actually believe that do you? If he was the #1 choice he’d be in GB or AZ or Miami already.

