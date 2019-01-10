Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Former Bills chiefs scout Norm Pollom died at 93.

The Dolphins have issues beyond a coaching search.

Patriots pass-rusher Adrian Clayborn could return from exile.

Jets coach Adam Gase begins his work with Sam Darnold soon.

Ravens assistant Greg Roman’s role in their offensive resurgence can’t be discounted.

The Bengals are still open for business, #asexpected.

The Browns cleared out a good chunk of their coaching staff.

The Steelers are happy to still have Mike Munchak on staff.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson isn’t worried about critics of his appearance at the national championship game.

The Colts don’t have to worry about losing defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus this year.

The Jaguars are looking for some experienced names in their search to fill a staff.

Looking at the Titans’ search for another new offensive coordinator.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio’s toughness will be tested.

Chiefs S Eric Berry‘s status is still up in the air.

Traveling is no problem for the Chargers this year.

A look at the top needs for the Raiders as they enter the offseason.

The Cowboys are consistent — in terms of attendance.

Looking at how recent events could impact the Giants’ draft strategy.

Eagles LT Jason Peters has traveled a long road, which could end in Canton someday.

Washington has been quiet, but more changes seem to be coming on staff.

Looking at the Bears’ pending search for a new defensive coordinator.

Rise in offensive head coaches puts pressure on the Lions to nail their coming coordinator hire.

Some have questions about the Packers’ pace of hiring Matt LaFleur.

A closer look at Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley‘s rookie season compares favorably to some all-time greats.

The Panthers are looking at other NFL team facilities as they prepare to build their own.

The Saints still have some offensive line issues.

The Buccaneers are filling their staff quickly.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury had to resign his post at USC, and then pay a $150,000 buyout (a reverse Trojan horse).

The Rams are ready to be Los Angeles A-listers.

49ers DL DeForest Buckner isn’t satisfied with his progress.

A jerk Seahawks fan was charged for harassing a couple at a game, and assault.