Titans say they won’t “rush into anything” at offensive coordinator

The Titans lost their offensive coordinator when Matt LaFleur was hired as the new head coach of the Packers this week and that leaves the team with a need to conduct a search for someone to run their offense.

It’s not an unusual state of affairs in Tennessee. Barring a return from a former coach, the next offensive coordinator will be the team’s fifth since they drafted quarterback Marcus Mariota in 2015.

General Manager Jon Robinson said that he’s confident Mariota will be able to grasp another system, but that he and head coach Mike Vrabel are not hurrying to start that process.

“There’s been several meetings throughout the course of the last two days, three days here with Vrabel and I about the direction that we’re going to go with the football team,” Robinson said, via the Tennessean. “We’re probably going to be a little bit more deliberate in our approach here, not rush into anything, take a lot of things into consideration as we make a decision for what’s best for our team.”

There’s been no word on which candidates the Titans are considering at this point, but if the fifth time isn’t the charm for Mariota and the offense it might be time to consider other options for what will take the offense where the Titans want it to go.