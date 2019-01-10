Todd Gurley “good to go” for Rams on Saturday night

Getty Images

The Rams expect to be at full strength for Saturday night’s game against the Cowboys.

Head coach Sean McVay said on Thursday that defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks will be listed as questionable, but that “everybody is good to go” in the game from a health standpoint. That includes running back Todd Gurley, who missed the last two weeks of the regular season with a knee injury.

Gurley returned to practice this week and McVay said that the team likes what it saw.

“He looks like Todd,” McVay said, via Joe Curley of the Ventura County Star. “He looks like the explosive, great back that we’re used to seeing.”

McVay said earlier this week that he expected “a good balance” of Gurley and C.J. Anderson, who ran well during both of the games that Gurley missed in December. If Gurley’s return to health is matched by a return to form, those plans could change as Saturday’s game plays out.