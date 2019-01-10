Todd Monken moves on to offensive coordinator interviews

Getty Images

Todd Monken interviewed for a couple of head coaching openings, but it appears that the former Buccaneers offensive coordinator’s best hope for a 2019 NFL job is going to be a lateral move.

Monken interviewed with the Jets, who hired Adam Gase, and the Bengals since the end of the regular season. He is now talking to other teams about assistant jobs.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Monken is set to interview for the Browns’ offensive coordinator position this weekend and that he has spoken to the Jaguars about their vacancy. Freddie Kitchens’ move to head coach created the opening in Cleveland while Jacksonville fired Nathaniel Hackett during the 2018 season.

Monken spent three years in Tampa and was the head coach at Southern Miss before joining Dirk Koetter’s staff with the Buccaneers.