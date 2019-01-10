Tucson floated as possible Raiders home in 2019

Getty Images

Add Tucson to the list of potential Raiders homes for 2019.

With the Raiders and Oakland in the middle of a dispute, and with the Raiders’ Las Vegas stadium not ready until 2020, it remains unclear where the Raiders will play this year. Tucson attorney Ali Farhang says he talked to Raiders president Marc Badain about the possibility of the Raiders playing their 2019 home games at Arizona Stadium, the 56,000-seat stadium where the University of Arizona Wildcats play.

According to Farhang, Badain listened and they agreed to have further dialogue.

“It’s a long shot, but we’re going to put our best foot forward to turn impossible into possible,” Farhang told the Arizona Daily Star.

Farhang says he has the approval of the University of Arizona to try to facilitate a deal, and he also says he got the blessing of Arizona Cardinals, who play just two hours away in Glendale. So while it is a long shot, Tucson is getting itself ready for the possibility of hosting the Raiders for eight games.