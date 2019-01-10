Vance Joseph expected to interview for Browns defensive coordinator

Getty Images

Vance Joseph continues to draw interest as a defensive coordinator candidate.

Joseph is interviewing with the Cardinals on Thursday and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he is expected to interview with the Browns on Friday.

Joseph was fired as the Broncos head coach after going 11-21 over two years in Denver. He had one year as a defensive coordinator in Miami before getting the top job with the Broncos and spent over a decade as a defensive backs coach before that point.

Joseph also interviewed for the Bengals’ head coaching vacancy this month. Indications are that the Bengals have settled on their choice to replace Marvin Lewis and that they are parting ways with assistants who their new coach does not want on the staff, so it seems unlikely that Joseph is going to land another head coaching job straightaway.