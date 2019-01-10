Zac Taylor emerges as favorite for Bengals job

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 10, 2019, 6:51 PM EST
AP

The Bengals appear ready to choose Zac Taylor as their next head coach.

Taylor, the Rams’ quarterbacks coach, is the Bengals’ choice, according to multiple reports.

Officially, the Bengals cannot hire Taylor until the Rams’ postseason is over. As the Colts found out last year when they were spurned at the last minute by Josh McDaniels, an assistant coach who works for another team can’t be hired until his team is done playing, and a verbal agreement is unenforceable.

But from all indications, Taylor is the man. A 35-year-old former Nebraska quarterback, Taylor will draw immediate comparisons to his boss, Rams head coach Sean McVay, because of his age and his offensive approach. McVay is such a hot coach that several teams have attempted to hire the “next Sean McVay” this year.

Taylor has previously worked as the Rams’ wide receivers coach, the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and the offensive coordinator at the University of Cincinnati.

15 responses to “Zac Taylor emerges as favorite for Bengals job

  3. Too early to call this one. But Bengals fans should be happy to shake up a stagnant staff and get some young creative blood. Hoping he brings Waldron as OC. Assuming they are a package deal since they both interviewed. I know a lot of fans favored Bienemy, and not everyone McVay touches is in fact McVay but this could be a good hire. Time will tell.

  5. The NFL has really taken a turn. Now it looks like to me team are trying the sexy pick and it is a good time to be a QB coach I guess. In a few years from now when defenses have caught up they will all move to getting defensive guys and this rush on young inexperienced coach will be seen as a fad and a bust.

  6. How the heck would you know if he did more than Gase with Tannehill? Oh right, you actually have no idea and you’re just guessing.

  7. I would be thrilled! I don`t know how he`ll do but he`s a complete 180 degrees from Marvin Lewis and that was the most important thing to me.

  8. Where is the uproar over this or Lafuer as there was for KK? I think KK has FAR more experience than Taylor or Lafuer. Just because your an Asst in the NFL doesnt make you a better candidate than a P5 HC.

  9. Kinda getting tired of this McVay stuff. Comparing coaches to him I mean.

    People have to remember, the Rams have a lot of talented players on the team, even before McVay was hired.

    Not really fair to all the teams that don’t posses that kind of talent.

    Will see how this stuff turns out in a few years.

  10. These remarks on here are ridiculous. No one has a clue what any team will do next season.
    Go and look into your crystal balls, with these first time HC’s
    Some of the coaches could be horrible.

  12. The new resume buzz word for NFL HC jobs is McVay.
    Look he’s done a great job for 2 years, but he hasn’t won a playoff game and his teams have slowed late in the season. Making all of his friends HCs might not be as awesome as it seems now.

  14. If McVay thought he was so great wouldn’t he have made him his OC like he did with LaFleur.

    The dude is still a QB coach. Now some of you are trying to imply he is the 2nd coming of Bill Walsh.

  15. Edward Halverson says:
    January 10, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    Kinda getting tired of this McVay stuff. Comparing coaches to him I mean.

    People have to remember, the Rams have a lot of talented players on the team, even before McVay was hired.

    Not really fair to all the teams that don’t posses that kind of talent.

    ———–
    So with all the talent the Rams had prior to hiring McVay, how come the Rams sucked? Maybe coaching makes a difference?

