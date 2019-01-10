Zac Taylor emerges as favorite for Bengals job

AP

The Bengals appear ready to choose Zac Taylor as their next head coach.

Taylor, the Rams’ quarterbacks coach, is the Bengals’ choice, according to multiple reports.

Officially, the Bengals cannot hire Taylor until the Rams’ postseason is over. As the Colts found out last year when they were spurned at the last minute by Josh McDaniels, an assistant coach who works for another team can’t be hired until his team is done playing, and a verbal agreement is unenforceable.

But from all indications, Taylor is the man. A 35-year-old former Nebraska quarterback, Taylor will draw immediate comparisons to his boss, Rams head coach Sean McVay, because of his age and his offensive approach. McVay is such a hot coach that several teams have attempted to hire the “next Sean McVay” this year.

Taylor has previously worked as the Rams’ wide receivers coach, the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and the offensive coordinator at the University of Cincinnati.